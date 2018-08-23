U.S. is committed to Canada, Saudi Arabia ties amid spat: State Dept.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland that the United States was committed to its close partnerships with both Canada and Saudi Arabia, his spokeswoman said on Thursday amid a diplomatic spat between the two U.S. allies, Reuters reported.

Ottawa and Riyadh have clashed over the arrest of activists in Saudi Arabia. Canada has said it would continue to press Saudi Arabia on human rights, and Saudi Arabia has frozen new trade with Canada and expelled its ambassador.

