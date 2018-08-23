U.S. is committed to Canada, Saudi Arabia ties amid spat: State Dept.

23 August 2018 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland that the United States was committed to its close partnerships with both Canada and Saudi Arabia, his spokeswoman said on Thursday amid a diplomatic spat between the two U.S. allies, Reuters reported.

Ottawa and Riyadh have clashed over the arrest of activists in Saudi Arabia. Canada has said it would continue to press Saudi Arabia on human rights, and Saudi Arabia has frozen new trade with Canada and expelled its ambassador.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia to spurn certain U.S.-made electronic goods regardless of sanctions
ICT 15:30
U.S., China escalate trade war, impose more tariffs
US 08:52
Trump speaks with Abe over phone on DPRK
US 04:31
Oil prices inch up as U.S. crude stocks drop, Iran sanctions weigh
Oil&Gas 22 August 12:53
Euro backs off two-week high as markets eye Fed minutes, trade talks
Economy news 22 August 12:40
U.S., China to resume trade talks in Washington amid low expectations
Economy news 22 August 12:07
Latest
Air France to end flights to Tehran in September on weak demand
Europe 20:19
2 killed in knife attack outside Paris
Europe 19:00
4.9-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Society 18:21
Chinese fishing vessels in Hormozgan working for Iran, official says
Business 18:08
Turkmen, Kyrgyz presidents hold talks in expanded format
Turkmenistan 17:50
MFA: Russia continues mediation efforts on Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:39
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan ink Declaration on Strategic Co-op
Economy news 17:33
Iran says exporting nuclear medicine to 14 countries
Business 17:33
Uzbekistan, Belarus to expand co-op in various sectors of economy
Economy news 17:21