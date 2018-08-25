U.S. stocks trade higher amid data, Powell speech

At midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 163.23 points, or 0.64 percent, to 25,820.21. The S&P 500 was up 18.38 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,875.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 67.05 points, or 0.85 percent, to 7,945.50, Xinhua reported.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in July decreased 4.3 billion U.S. dollars or 1.7 percent to 246.9 billion dollars, said the Commerce Department on Friday. The decrease followed a 0.7 percent increase in June.

Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.2 percent. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 1.0 percent.

U.S. weekly jobless claims slipped by 2,000 to 210,000 last week despite the ongoing trade worries, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The 4-week moving average was 213,750, a decrease of 1,750 from the previous week's unrevised average.

Meanwhile, investors also paid close attention to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech delivered at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, where leading central bankers are meeting to discuss the future of monetary policy.

"If the strong growth in income and jobs continues, further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will likely be appropriate," said Powell.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, where Fed officials saw an escalation in international trade disputes as a potentially "consequential downside risk" for the U.S. economy.

While many Fed officials signaled that the central bank was ready to raise interest rates as soon as next month, some worried that current trade disputes could force the central bank to rethink its interest rate hike plans.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news