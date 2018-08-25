U.S. stocks trade higher amid data, Powell speech

25 August 2018 01:33 (UTC+04:00)

At midday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 163.23 points, or 0.64 percent, to 25,820.21. The S&P 500 was up 18.38 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,875.36. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 67.05 points, or 0.85 percent, to 7,945.50, Xinhua reported.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in July decreased 4.3 billion U.S. dollars or 1.7 percent to 246.9 billion dollars, said the Commerce Department on Friday. The decrease followed a 0.7 percent increase in June.

Excluding transportation, new orders increased 0.2 percent. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 1.0 percent.

U.S. weekly jobless claims slipped by 2,000 to 210,000 last week despite the ongoing trade worries, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The 4-week moving average was 213,750, a decrease of 1,750 from the previous week's unrevised average.

Meanwhile, investors also paid close attention to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech delivered at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, where leading central bankers are meeting to discuss the future of monetary policy.

"If the strong growth in income and jobs continues, further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will likely be appropriate," said Powell.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, where Fed officials saw an escalation in international trade disputes as a potentially "consequential downside risk" for the U.S. economy.

While many Fed officials signaled that the central bank was ready to raise interest rates as soon as next month, some worried that current trade disputes could force the central bank to rethink its interest rate hike plans.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for Aug. 24
Economy news 21 August 17:11
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 21
Economy news 21 August 09:39
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 20
Economy news 20 August 09:34
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for Aug. 20
Economy news 17 August 17:31
U.S. dollar declines slightly from 13-month high
World 16 August 00:56
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for Aug. 15
Economy news 14 August 18:24
Latest
Russia signs military contracts worth 300 mln USD at defense exhibition
Russia 06:20
7.1-magnitude quake hits eastern Peru, no immediate casualties
Other News 02:32
Russia, Turkey set to eliminate remaining barriers: Russian FM
Russia 00:31
S&P 500 reaches new high to clinch record bull run
Economy news 24 August 23:33
Russian Central Bank ablaze in Moscow (VIDEO)
Russia 24 August 22:53
Azerbaijani leasing agency completes 1H18 with profit
Economy news 24 August 21:34
German chancellor’s visit to Azerbaijan to give impetus to bilateral relations
Politics 24 August 20:58
Oil production at Kazakhstan's Kashagan to be suspended
Oil&Gas 24 August 20:58
Angela Merkel's visit to Azerbaijan to contribute to development of ties between two countries
Politics 24 August 20:47