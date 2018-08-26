‘Mass shooting’ reported at Jacksonville Landing in Florida, police say

Police are responding to a “mass shooting” Sunday at a popular area in downtown Jacksonville, Fla., filled with bars and restaurants, Fox News reported.

“Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Police did not provide further information, but said they "can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away."

The number of casualties is unclear at this time. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter it is responding to the reported mass shooting in downtown Jacksonville.

The shooting took place in the Jacksonville Landing area, which is located along the St. Johns River and is described as an area with "a wide variety of waterfront dining options and a cozy inside shopping mall."

Several people on social media participating in the Madden NFL Championship Series reported hearing gunshots shortly after 1:30 p.m. during the livestream of the tournament on the platform Twitch. A video surfaced on social media showed players disconnecting from the game as gunshots were heard in the background.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news