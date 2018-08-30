Trump allows targeted relief on steel, aluminum quotas: Commerce Department

30 August 2018 05:30 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump has signed proclamations permitting targeted relief from steel and aluminum quotes from some countries, the US Commerce Department said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Trump, who put in place tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in March, signed proclamations allowing relief from the quotas on steel from South Korea, Brazil and Argentina and on aluminum from Argentina, the department said in a statement.

“Companies can apply for product exclusions based on insufficient quantity or quality available from US steel or aluminum producers,” the statement said. “In such cases, an exclusion from the quota may be granted and no tariff would be owed.”

