Up to eight people injured following roof collapse in Chicago

31 August 2018 04:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, which runs the plant where the roof collapsed, released a statement saying that there had been an explosion in the sludge concentration building of the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant, without providing details on the incident, Sputnik reported.

ABC 7 reported that fire crews had responded to a roof collapse at a sludge concentration building at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant in Chicago. The broadcaster reported, citing officials, that two or three people were trapped in the facility.

According to the Chicago Tribune, at least 8 people have been hurt due to the explosion and the ensuing fire; however, the cause of the incident remains unclear.

"There's rubble and bricks, but the building is still standing. Certain sections are collapsed," Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt told the media, commenting on the rescue operation.

