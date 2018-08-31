US hits Al-Qaeda qith serial airstrikes in Yemen - Centcom

31 August 2018 05:18 (UTC+04:00)

US forces have carried out six airstrikes against the al-Qaeda terrorist group in Yemen since May 16, US Central Command said in a press release on Thursday, Sputnik reported.

"US Central Command has conducted six counterterrorism airstrikes targeting the al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula terrorist network in Yemen in three separate governorates since May 16, bringing the total number of airstrikes to 34, Centcom officials announced today," the release said.

The strikes targeted AQAP in the Shabwah, Hadramawt and Bayda governorates of Yemen, the release said.

The AQAP terrorist network is taking advantage of the situation in Yemen to use the country as a base for plotting, directing and encouraging terror attacks abroad, the release added.

Yemen is engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

Meanwhile, terrorists from AQAP have been gaining strength and a foothold in Yemen against the background of political and humanitarian crisis in the Middle Eastern country.

Central Command said earlier that this particular terrorist network was taking advantage of the situation in Yemen to use the country as a safe haven as it conducts operations to inspire terror attacks against the United States, its citizens and allies

Multiple human rights organizations have criticized the coalition for indiscriminate bombings which result in civilian casualties.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Up to eight people injured following roof collapse in Chicago
US 04:25
Trump threatens to withdraw U.S. from World Trade Organization
US 03:00
Three confirmed dead in Glider crash in U.S. state of Vermont
US 30 August 22:19
South Caucasus: assessing Chancellor Merkel's visit
Commentary 30 August 15:08
Toxic smoke engulfs Melbourne as huge factory blaze burns out of control
US 30 August 06:14
Obama Boulevard named by Los Angeles city council
US 30 August 04:40
Latest
Iraqi Prime Minister sacks national security aide
Other News 06:45
New Mexico passenger bus crash kills at least 4, seriously injures many more, police say
US 05:57
Up to eight people injured following roof collapse in Chicago
US 04:25
China launches special online source to track down fake news
China 03:37
Trump threatens to withdraw U.S. from World Trade Organization
US 03:00
1st group of migrants from MV Aquarius relocating to France
Europe 02:15
UK mulls banning energy drinks for children in England
Europe 01:28
There is progress in negotiation process for settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Italian FM
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 00:47
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12
Other News 00:29