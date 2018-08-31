At least 4 dead as civilian plane crashes at US military base in Florida

31 August 2018 07:45 (UTC+04:00)

A light civilian aircraft crashed Thursday on the property of Eglin Air Force Base in the US state of Florida, killing four people on board, the military said, Sputnik reported.

"The accident occurred at approximately 10:35 a.m. The aircraft was a Beechcraft BE-60," the base tweeted. "Following the initial investigation, officials have confirmed four fatalities."

The aircraft came down two miles north of the installation’s runway in a densely wooded area, the military said. It initially reported only one fatality based on the flight plan documentation and physical evidence.

