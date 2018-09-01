U.S. halts funding to U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees

1 September 2018 02:30 (UTC+04:00)

The United States on Friday halted all funding to a U.N. agency that helps Palestinian refugees in a decision further heightening tensions between the Palestinian leadership and the Trump administration, Reuters reported.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas denounced the decision as “a flagrant assault against the Palestinian people and a defiance of U.N. resolutions.”

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the business model and fiscal practices of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) were an “irredeemably flawed operation.”

“The administration has carefully reviewed the issue and determined that the United States will not make additional contributions to UNRWA,” she said in a statement.

Nauert said the agency’s “endlessly and exponentially expanding community of entitled beneficiaries is simply unsustainable and has been in crisis mode for many years.”

The latest announcement comes a week after the administration said it would redirect $200 million in Palestinian economic support funds for programs in the West Bank and Gaza.

UNRWA did not immediately comment on the U.S. decision.

The 68-year-old agency says it provides services to about 5 million Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and the West Bank and Gaza. Most are descendants of people who were driven out of their homes or fled the fighting in the 1948 war that led to Israel’s creation.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his aides say they want to improve the Palestinians’ plight, as well as start negotiations on an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement.

But under Trump, Washington has taken a number of actions that have alienated the Palestinians, including the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. That move was a reversal of longtime U.S. policy and led Palestinian leadership to boycott the Washington peace efforts being led by Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law.

The United States paid out $60 million to UNRWA in January, withholding another $65 million, from a promised $365 million for the year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Vietnam demands compensation from the US over ‘Agent Orange’
Other News 05:50
Trump says Canada has been taking advantage of U.S. on trade
US 00:36
Ford forsakes plan of selling China-built crossover in U.S. due to tariffs
Economy news 31 August 23:46
Russia says U.S. would suffer, after Trump threat to exit WTO
Russia 31 August 16:20
Juncker: EU will respond in kind if U.S. imposes car tariffs
Europe 31 August 12:25
China says putting pressure on Beijing won't work amid trade war with U.S.
China 31 August 11:41
Latest
Floating solar plants may appear in Azerbaijan under ADB support
Oil&Gas 07:25
Vietnam demands compensation from the US over ‘Agent Orange’
Other News 05:50
Autonomous Apple car crashes with Nissan Leaf
US 04:51
Washington lauds McCain as one of America's 'bravest souls,' Trump absent
US 03:49
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on September 12
ICT 01:39
Trump says Canada has been taking advantage of U.S. on trade
US 00:36
Ford forsakes plan of selling China-built crossover in U.S. due to tariffs
Economy news 31 August 23:46
Baku-Guba radio relay line to be reconstructed
ICT 31 August 21:18
EDB: Kazakhstan's economy to grow by 3.2%
Kazakhstan 31 August 20:51