Three dead in head-on crash in US state of Georgia

Three people were dead after a two-vehicle crash early Monday in Fulton County, US state of Georgia, Xinhua reported..

The driver of a wrong-way vehicle was dead at the scene, according to the Union City Fire Department.

A passenger in the other vehicle was also dead at the scene, authorities said.

The driver of the other vehicle was flown to a local hospital and she has died from her injuries.

Union City police were investigating the incident.

