U.S. expects India to buy energy products, aircraft to fix trade gap - Pompeo

6 September 2018 17:20 (UTC+04:00)

The United States expects India to increase purchases of U.S. energy products and aircraft so the U.S. trade deficit with the South Asian country is rectified, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

“They’re going to buy more energy products from the United States, they’re going to purchase more aircraft from the United States, we truly do appreciate that but the gap will remain,” Pompeo told reporters after high-level talks with Indian officials in New Delhi.

“So we are urging them to do all that they can to narrow that gap. And at the same time it’s important that the trade barriers that are there, places that American companies, that American workers products, can’t be sold here be reduced.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump thanks North Korea's Kim, says 'we will get it done together'
US 15:56
Austria urges EU to launch dialogue with Russia, US on Syria
Europe 14:29
Oil dips on emerging market turbulence, but looming Iran sanctions support
Oil&Gas 12:27
China says has to retaliate if U.S. implements new tariffs
China 12:22
Tesla bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
US 10:16
Oil demand to hit 100 mln bpd sooner than projected - OPEC's Barkindo
Oil&Gas 5 September 18:00
Latest
Iranian minister in India to attend global mobility summit
Business 17:45
Azerbaijan’s initiative on new cybersecurity convention receives support
ICT 17:33
Putin, Merkel did not discuss Syria — Kremlin
Russia 17:33
UK sets out plans for visas for non-EU migrant farm workers post-Brexit
Europe 17:27
Azerbaijan's Unibank triples its net profit
Economy news 17:24
Production of sweet sorghum set up in Karaganda region of Kazakhstan
Economy news 17:14
China says will ensure tax burden for companies doesn't rise
China 17:11
Kazakh Senate considers bill on double taxation avoidance with Uzbekistan
Kazakhstan 17:09
Azerbaijani oil prices down
Oil&Gas 17:02