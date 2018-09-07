Trump says U.S. and Japan have begun talks on trade

7 September 2018 23:21 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States and Japan have begun discussion over trade, saying that Tokyo “knows it’s a big deal” if an agreement cannot be reached, Reuters reported.

“We’re starting that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “In fact Japan called us ... they came last week.”

“If we don’t make a deal with Japan, Japan knows it’s a big deal,” he added.

Trump, who is already challenging China, Mexico, Canada and the European Union on trade issues, has expressed displeasure about his country’s large trade deficit with Japan, but had not asked Tokyo to take specific steps to address the imbalance.

On Thursday, though, CNBC reported he had told a Wall Street Journal columnist he might take on trade issues with Japan, causing the dollar to slip against the yen.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says Kim passes letter to him via Secretary of State Pompeo
US 22:49
Trump says has tariffs ready for further $267 billion worth of Chinese imports
US 21:56
16 dead, 26 missing in wake of powerful earthquake striking Japan's Hokkaido
Other News 21:15
Georgia ready to start free trade talks with Japan
Georgia 6 September 10:50
Turkey names place for construction of country's 3rd nuclear power plant
Oil&Gas 6 September 10:32
Japan’s PM not planning to postpone visit to Russia due to earthquake
Other News 6 September 10:12
Latest
Trump says Kim passes letter to him via Secretary of State Pompeo
US 22:49
Iran condemns 'brutal' attack on its consulate in Iraq’s Basra
Politics 22:15
Trump says has tariffs ready for further $267 billion worth of Chinese imports
US 21:56
President Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Hajigabul
Politics 21:23
16 dead, 26 missing in wake of powerful earthquake striking Japan's Hokkaido
Other News 21:15
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan have great potential for further dev't of ties
Politics 21:07
Schedule of oil shipment from Novorossiysk port for September
Oil&Gas 20:51
‘Azerbaijan to reach one of leading positions among Russia's partners in economy'
Commentary 19:06
PM signs order on Azerbaijani Foreign Intelligence Service uniform standards
Politics 19:02