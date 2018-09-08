UAE, U.S. seek to boost defense ties

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States seek to boost defense ties as the deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces met the U.S. secretary of defense, Xinhua reported citing UAE state news agency WAM.

The meeting between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis discussed ways of enhancing cooperation and friendship between the two countries, especially in defense and military spheres.

The two sides also discussed the current regional developments, and "exchanged views on efforts being made to address and tackle these challenges," the report said.

They also reviewed mechanisms of joint cooperation and coordination "to counter extremism and terrorism," it added.

