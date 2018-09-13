U.S. reaches agreement over separated migrant families

13 September 2018 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Trump administration has reached a settlement over the separation of migrant children and their parents at the U.S. border, allowing some individuals to apply for asylum in the United States, according to court documents, Reuters reports.

Under the plan, filed late Wednesday, the administration said that while it did not plan to return any parents who have already been deported, the government would consider individual cases where that may be warranted.

