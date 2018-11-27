Tesla China sales plunge 70 percent in October

27 November 2018 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) vehicle sales in China sank 70 percent last month from a year ago, the country’s passenger car association told on Tuesday, underscoring how the Sino-U.S. trade war is hurting the U.S. electric carmaker, Reuters reports.

An official from China Passenger Car Association said data from the industry body showed Tesla sold just 211 cars in the world’s largest auto market in October.

Tesla did not respond to repeated calls and written requests for comment on Tuesday.

The electric carmaker, which imports all the cars it sells in China, said in October that tariff hikes on auto imports were hammering its sales there. In July, Beijing raised tariffs on imports of U.S. autos to 40 percent amid a worsening trade standoff with the United States.

While so-called new-energy vehicle sales have continued to climb in China, wider auto sales have slowed sharply since the middle of the year, taking the market to the brink of its first annual sales contraction in almost three decades.

Tesla, led by billionaire CEO Elon Musk, said last week it was cutting the price of its Model X and Model S cars in China in a shift in strategy to make the cars “more affordable” and absorb more of the hit from higher tariffs.

Tesla recently secured the site for its first overseas factory in Shanghai that will help it avoid the steep tariffs.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Baker Hughes may upgrade Uzbekistan's gas transmission system
Oil&Gas 10:27
China, first country that banned textile raw materials` export to Iran
Economy news 09:57
China steps up investments in Kazakhstan
Economy news 09:40
China to support global efforts to revitalize growth of blue economy: envoy
China 02:12
China reportedly starts building 'new-generation' aircraft carrier
China 26 November 21:37
Astrum Ventures can help if US investors want to build facilities in Azerbaijan
Economy news 26 November 20:51
Latest
Charge d'affaires: Spain supports peaceful solution of Karabakh conflict based on int’l law
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:17
Ministry: Russia's MegaFon not doing illegal activity on occupied Azerbaijani lands (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:09
Heydar Aliyev Airport can serve as hub to bring tourists from Caspian region to Spain: charge d'affaires
Tourism 11:08
Sudan denies it will follow Chad in establishing ties with Israel
Israel 11:04
Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships arrive on visit to Singapore
Russia 10:52
Official talks latest on Iran-Azerbaijan railway
Economy news 10:46
CEO: Saudi Aramco plans gas investments of $150 billion over next decade
Arab World 10:41
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 10:37
Charge d'affaires: Azerbaijan-Spain trade turnover can exceed 700M euros
Economy news 10:37