BRICS slam protectionism as China-U.S. spat overshadows G20 talks

1 December 2018 03:03 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of major developing economies condemned protectionism at a G20 summit in Argentina on Friday overshadowed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to escalate tariffs on China, Reuters reports.

This year’s two-day gathering is a major test for the Group of 20 industrialized nations, whose leaders first met in 2008 to help rescue the global economy from the worst financial crisis in seven decades.

With a rise in nationalist sentiment in many countries, the G20 - which accounts for two-thirds of the global population - faces questions over its ability to deal with trade tensions, which have roiled global markets.

Hanging over the summit in Buenos Aires is the trade dispute between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies, which have imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars on each other’s imports after Trump launched an effort to correct what he views as China’s unfair commercial practices.

Global financial markets will take their lead next week from the outcome of talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping over dinner on Saturday, aimed at resolving differences that are weighing on global economic growth.

Xi and leaders from the BRICS group of leading emerging economies - which comprise Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - issued a statement calling for open international trade and a strengthening of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

“The spirit and rules of the WTO run counter to unilateral and protectionist measures,” they said. “We call on all members to oppose such WTO-inconsistent measures, stand by their commitments undertaken in the WTO.”

Beijing hopes to persuade Trump to abandon plans to hike tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25 percent in January, from 10 percent at present.

U.S. stocks seesawed between slight gains and losses on Friday, as investors kept away from making big bets ahead of Saturday’s talks.

Trump said on Friday there were some positive signs.

“We’re working very hard. If we could make a deal that would be good. I think they want to. I think we’d like to. We’ll see,” he said, speaking during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A Chinese foreign ministry official in Buenos Aires said there were signs of increasing consensus ahead of the discussions but that differences remained.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
500 million Marriott guests may be affected by massive data breach
World 01:54
Tsunami warning issued after major earthquake in Alaska
US 00:29
7.0-magnitude quake hits Anchorage, Alaska: USGS
US 30 November 23:24
Trump says some good signs on talks with China
US 30 November 21:49
China warned to prepare for lengthy trade war with US
China 30 November 17:03
China hopes U.S. shows sincerity at G20 trade talks
China 30 November 14:12
Latest
Macron and Abe seek to avert Renault-Nissan row
Europe 03:58
Small plane crashes in metropolitan Sao Paulo, two killed (PHOTO)
Other News 02:07
500 million Marriott guests may be affected by massive data breach
World 01:54
Tsunami warning issued after major earthquake in Alaska
US 00:29
7.0-magnitude quake hits Anchorage, Alaska: USGS
US 30 November 23:24
Saudi-owned TV says Trump and Saudi crown prince had friendly meeting
US 30 November 22:41
Trump says some good signs on talks with China
US 30 November 21:49
BP eyes to drill 2 exploration wells in shallow waters around Absheron Peninsula
Oil&Gas 30 November 20:50
Turkish lira may continue strengthening against US dollar
Finance 30 November 19:58