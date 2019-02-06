Trump plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February - Politico

6 February 2019 05:14 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the United States Donald Trump reportedly plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on February 27-28, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

The meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un will take place in Vietnam, Politico reported.

Trump is reportedly expected to formally announce details of his second summit with Kim during his State of the Union address to Congress later on Tuesday night.

Earlier, the US State Department said in a press release that US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was about to travel to Pyongyang on February 6 for talks to prepare for the second summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

The long-standing tensions on the Korean Peninsula started to ease after Kim Jong-un committed to denuclearization of Korean peninsula and held historic summits with US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

