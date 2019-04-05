Shooting kills 1, injures 1 at U.S. naval air station

A shooting has killed one person and injured another at a U.S. naval air station in Virginia on Friday, the station said on social media, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Naval Air Station Oceana "has experienced an active shooter incident. The shooter has been contained. The victim has been transported to the hospital," the base said on its Facebook page.

According to a military official, the shooting took place at a base parking lot and stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

The naval air station, located in Virginia Beach, is the East Coast home of the U.S. Navy's fighter-attack jet fleet.

