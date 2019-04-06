U.S. to designate elite Iranian force as terrorist organization: U.S. officials

6 April 2019 02:23 (UTC+04:00)

The United States is expected to designate Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps a foreign terrorist organization, three U.S. officials told Reuters, marking the first time that Washington will formally label another country’s military a terrorist group, Trend reported.

The decision, which critics warn could open U.S. military and intelligence officials to similar actions by unfriendly governments abroad, is expected to be announced by the U.S. State Department, perhaps as early as Monday, the officials said. It has been rumored for years.

