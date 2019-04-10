U.S. airstrike kills one terrorist in southern Somalia

The United States military said Wednesday its special forces conducted an airstrike in southern Somalia on Tuesday, killing one terrorist, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The U.S. Africa Command said the strike which was conducted in cooperation with Somali government near Jilib, Middle Juba Region did not kill or injure any civilians.

Somalia and U.S. forces have intensified incursions into the territory formerly controlled by al-Shabab after driving the insurgents out of Mogadishu in 2011.

Since 2017, the U.S. military has stepped up air raids against al-Shabab.

Al-Shabab controls large parts of rural southern and central Somalia and continues to carry out high-profile attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere.

