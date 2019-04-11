Trump says discussing potential further meetings with North Korea's Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump said he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will discuss North Korea during their White House meeting on Thursday, including potential additional summits with the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Trump said good things have come out of negotiations with North Korea even though Washington did not get what it wanted from the meetings with Kim. He said great progress was made and that he got to know and respect the North Korean leader.

