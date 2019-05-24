U.S. deploys 1,500 troops to Middle East

24 May 2019 23:44 (UTC+04:00)

The United States announced on Friday the deployment of 1,500 troops to the Middle East, describing it as an effort to bolster defenses against Iran as it accused the country’s Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility for this month’s tanker attacks, Trend reports citing Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump publicly announced the 1,500 figure, which had been previously reported by Reuters, and described it as a defensive measure. The troops include personnel manning missile defense systems, aerial surveillance to spot threats and engineers to fortify defenses.

“We want to have protection in the Middle East. We’re going to be sending a relatively small number of troops, mostly protective,” Trump said as he left the White House for a trip to Japan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Pompeo to meet with Merkel next week at start of Europe visit
US 24 May 23:55
Dollar slips from two-year highs as U.S. rate cut bets grow
US 24 May 15:53
State Dept.: US would like to modernize existing power generation in Central Asia
Oil&Gas 24 May 12:50
State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor can be further expanded with additional gas from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Eastern Mediterranean
Oil&Gas 24 May 12:33
China says more efforts should be made to stabilize and improve trade
China 24 May 08:45
NASA chooses technology firm Maxar for lunar platform project
US 24 May 07:03
Latest
Terrorists to use truck bombs to break through syrian army lines
Arab World 00:30
Pompeo to meet with Merkel next week at start of Europe visit
US 24 May 23:55
Thousands of Algerian protesters demand reforms, presidential vote delay
World 24 May 21:29
Turkmenistan approves members of intergovernmental economic committee with Austria
Turkmenistan 24 May 20:59
Azerbaijan's defense minister holds official meeting on results of large-scale exercises
Politics 24 May 20:56
British trainer: Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena is beautiful
Society 24 May 20:44
Russian gymnast: Positive energy emanates from everywhere at Gymnastics Arena in Baku
Society 24 May 20:44
Awarding ceremony of winners of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in junior team competition held in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 24 May 20:21
Finalists of European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship among groups named in Baku
Society 24 May 20:21