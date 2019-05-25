Trump to meet new Japanese Emperor, hold bilateral talks with PM Abe

25 May 2019 02:34 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump is starting a four-day trip in Japan on Saturday to meet new Japanese Emperor Naruhito and to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which is expected to produce an interesting announcement surrounding the relationship between both countries, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"The President and Prime Minister Abe will likely hold a joint press conference where they'll have some very interesting announcements covering, really, the range of the relationship", a senior US administration official told reporters earlier this week.

Trump and Abe will meet on Sunday, informally, to watch a Sumo wrestling match, the official said.

Trump and the First Lady will be Japan's first state guests following Naruhito’s enthronement, which took place earlier this month. The White House said the historic trip will be marked by interesting information emanating from Trump and Abe’s bilateral talks.

