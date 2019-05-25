10 injured in bar shooting in U.S. state of New Jersey

Ten people were injured overnight during a shooting at a bar in Trenton, eastern U.S. state of New Jersey, authorities said Saturday, Trend reported citing Xinhua.
Five men and five women were transported to local hospitals, said Capt. Stephen Varn, a Trenton police spokesperson.
One victim was critically wounded and taken into emergency surgery, Varn said.
Police said they were notified of gunfire around 12:25 a.m. Saturday, according to local media reports.
An investigation into the shooting is going on.
