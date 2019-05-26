Pilot dead in small plane crash in U.S. Georgia

26 May 2019 05:45 (UTC+04:00)

A pilot was killed after a single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area on St. Simons Island in the southeastern U.S. state of Georgia, according to the Glynn County Fire Department, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The crash didn't affect any homes or bystanders on the island, Lt. Brian Scott with the Glynn County police said.

The plane, which could hold up to four people, took off Saturday morning from Savannah International Airport. Officials believe the pilot was the only one on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident, said local media reports.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump vows to appeal court ban on construction of Texas, Arizona wall segments
US 02:31
U.S. airstrike kills 3 IS fighters in northern Somalia
US 25 May 23:03
10 injured in bar shooting in U.S. state of New Jersey
US 25 May 21:54
State Dept.: US would like to modernize existing power generation in Central Asia
Oil&Gas 24 May 12:50
State Dept.: Southern Gas Corridor can be further expanded with additional gas from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Eastern Mediterranean
Oil&Gas 24 May 12:33
Ikea plans to open first Mexico store in 2020
World 23 May 12:25
Latest
Mexican military helicopter crashes, killing six
Other News 05:18
WHO condemns killing of medical workers in Libya's Tripoli
Other News 04:32
Former UK Brexit minister Raab enters battle to be next PM
Europe 03:52
Europeans vote, with EU future in balance
Europe 03:15
Trump vows to appeal court ban on construction of Texas, Arizona wall segments
US 02:31
Local Daesh commander killed in raid in eastern Afghanistan
Other News 01:49
3 dead, 14 injured in road accident in northern Morocco
Other News 01:02
Hamilton in pole position with record time at F1 Monaco GP
Other News 00:25
Militants kill at least 25 Nigerian soldiers, some civilians in ambush
Other News 25 May 23:41