4 shot in Cleveland, Texas, including sheriff's deputy

A sheriff's deputy and three other people were shot -- one fatally -- Wednesday at two locations in Cleveland, Texas, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office said, Trend reports with reference to CNN.

The situation unfolded with a shooting at a plumbing company along Highway 321 in Cleveland, where deputies found a dead woman, said Capt. Ken DeFoor, a sheriff's spokesman.

Two others were shot; their conditions are unknown.

A deputy followed the suspect, and gunshots were exchanged as the suspect pulled into a veterinary clinic parking lot down the road, DeFoor said. The deputy was shot in the neck and was airlifted to a hospital in Houston in stable condition, the spokesman said.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Pavol Vido.

Deputies are searching for Vido, who is driving a 2004 white Mercury vehicle, DeFoor said. It's unknown if the suspect and the shooting victims knew each other.

Vido appears to have been living in a structure behind the plumbing business, according to DeFoor. He was in the process of being evicted, but it's unknown whether that played a role in the shooting, the spokesman said.

Cleveland is about 45 miles northeast of Houston.

