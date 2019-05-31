Trump plans 5% tariff on Mexican imports over illegal immigration

31 May 2019 05:29 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump, struggling to stem a surge of illegal immigrants across the southern border, vowed on Thursday to impose a tariff on all goods coming from Mexico starting at 5% and ratcheting higher until the flow of border-crossers ceases, Trend reported citing Reuters.

Trump said in a statement that the tariffs would start at 5% on June 10 then go to 10% on July 1, 15% on Aug. 1, 20% on Sept. 1 and go up to 25% on Oct. 1 unless Mexico takes steps to stop the surge.

Trump’s move was a dramatic escalation of his battle to control a tide of illegal immigrants that has increased despite his efforts to build a border wall and take other steps.

U.S. officials said 80,000 people are being held in custody with an average of 4,500 arriving daily.

“If the illegal migration crisis is alleviated through effective actions taken by Mexico, to be determined in our sole discretion and judgment, the tariffs will be removed,” Trump said.

Mexico’s deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade, said on Thursday that it would be disastrous if Trump goes through with his threat to impose the tariffs.

Trump said he was acting under the powers granted to him by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. He campaigned for election in 2016 on a vow to crack down on illegal immigration and has been frustrated that the flow has increased in recent months.

“Mexico’s passive cooperation in allowing this mass incursion constitutes an emergency and extraordinary threat to the national security and economy of the United States,” Trump said in the statement.

“Mexico has very strong immigration laws and could easily halt the illegal flow of migrants, including by returning them to their home countries,” he said.

White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, asked in a conference call with reporters which products from Mexico could be affected by the tariffs, said: “All of them.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mexico pledges 'energetic response' to Trump's planned import tariffs
World 06:15
Pompeo says Iran attacked oil tankers to raise global oil price
US 03:44
U.S. wants new trade pact with Canada, Mexico passed by summer: Pence
US 01:15
Fed's Quarles says financial stability not main goal of monetary policy
US 30 May 23:29
Bank of Canada sees rising business investment, frets over U.S.-EU trade tensions
Other News 30 May 22:59
Cargo from US, Israel via Turkish ports in April exceeds 11 million tons
Turkey 30 May 18:16
Latest
Mexico pledges 'energetic response' to Trump's planned import tariffs
World 06:15
149 refugees evacuated from Libya to Italy
Other News 04:58
Mark Harper enters UK prime minister race to replace Theresa May
Europe 04:21
Pompeo says Iran attacked oil tankers to raise global oil price
US 03:44
3 people die after boat capsizes in eastern France
Europe 03:08
Uber loses $1 billion in quarter, hitting forecast, as revenue rises 20%
Other News 02:31
World Bank announces 200 mln USD support to reduce flooding in Ghana's capital
Other News 01:59
U.S. wants new trade pact with Canada, Mexico passed by summer: Pence
US 01:15
At least five dead in blasts in Iraq's Kirkuk
Other News 00:37