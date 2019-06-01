Shooter in Virginia Beach injures several, taken into custody - police

1 June 2019 01:43 (UTC+04:00)

A shooter injured several people in the Virginia Beach Municipal Center Friday afternoon before being taken into custody by police. The extent of the injuries and the number of victims is not yet known, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Local news station WAVY reported that two individuals have been transported to local area hospitals.

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted there was a shooting at the center's Building 2 and that the shooter had been taken into custody.

Video recorded outside the government offices shows police officers wearing protective gear and armed with assault rifles rushing across the parking lot and lawn as more emergency vehicles arrive.

​The nearby courthouse and the Sentara Princess Anne Hospital have been placed on lockdown.

A reporter on the scene said people were filing out of Building 2 in the complex, which contains planning functions such as public works, public utilities, communications and information technology, traffic engineering, school services and the mail room.

Multiple people who were evacuated reported seeing several casualties, including a woman who appeared gravely wounded.

​The medivac helicopter at the nearby Sentara Norfolk General Hospital was also seen taking off in the direction of the municipal center.

Virginia's Governor Ralph Northam issued a statement via Twitter, urging locals to steer clear of the area as law enforcement officials monitor the area.

Officials with the FBI are on the scene and assisting in the investigation.

