At least one person injured in shooting at shopping mall near Los Angeles

4 June 2019 08:23 (UTC+04:00)

A shooting occurred Monday afternoon at a shopping mall in Torrance, a city located 35 kilometers south of downtown Los Angeles in the U.S.state of California, and at least one person was injured, local police said, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

According to the latest press release issued by the Torrance Police Department, the incident took place at 2:56 p.m. at Del Amo Fashion Center in the city, policemen found one person was wounded inside the location and "there are no additional victims at this time."

Pictures posted by local residents showed policemen from the city and other law enforcement are swarming all over the area. The shopping mall has been evacuated. Local NBC news channel's chopper observed officers and SWAT team members going through the mall, store by store.

The shooter, described by police as a 20-25-year-old with a shaved head wearing a black shirt and checkered shorts, is still at large.

Madrona Middle School, which is located close to the mall, said that the school was on lockdown as of 3:12 p.m. and was asking parents to stay away until further notice, the NBC reported.

