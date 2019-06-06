Trump to decide on $300 billion China tariffs after G20 meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would decide whether to carry out his threat to hit Beijing with tariffs on at least $300 billion in Chinese goods after a meeting of leaders of the world’s largest economies late this month.

Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated since Trump in early May accused Beijing of reneging on commitments to change its ways of doing business with the rest of the world, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Since then the two sides have acted against each other’s companies and exchanged harsh words on the diplomatic front, an escalation that has rattled global markets and wiped out more than $1.5 trillion in investments worldwide.

Trump raised tariffs to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods and ordered his trade representative to prepare tariffs on another $300 billion, effectively covering almost all Chinese exports to the United States.

The G20 summit, in Japan on June 28-29, marks the first opportunity for Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet since the last G20 summit in Buenos Aires in late 2018. Trump said a decision on the $300 billion will follow that meeting.

“I will make that decision in the next two weeks after the G20. I will be meeting with President Xi and we’ll see what happens, we’re probably planning it sometime after G20,” Trump said in France on Thursday.

A meeting of the two leaders has yet to be announced. Their trade negotiating teams have not met since May 10.

The two countries have been at odds since July 2018 over a host of U.S. demands that the Asian powerhouse adopt policy changes that would better protect American intellectual property and make China’s market more accessible to U.S. companies.

“Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We’ll see what happens... I could go up another at least $300 billion and I’ll do that at the right time,” Trump told reporters in Ireland before leaving for France for D-Day commemorations.

