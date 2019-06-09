Trump predicts US, Mexico to start ‘great cooperation’ after signing migration deal

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the deal with Mexico to curb illegal migration opened an era of "great cooperation" between the two nations, something that they did not see "for decades," Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Mexico was not being cooperative on the Border in things we had, or didn't have, and now I have full confidence, especially after speaking to their President [Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador] yesterday, that they will be very cooperative and want to get the job properly done", Trump wrote on Twitter.

He noted that "some things" that the sides agreed upon as part of the migration deal had not been disclosed yet and would be announced, "at the appropriate time".

"There is now going to be great cooperation between Mexico & the USA, something that didn't exist for decades. However, if for some unknown reason there is not, we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of Tariffs - But I don't believe that will be necessary", the president concluded.

On 7 June, Washington announced that it had reached an agreement with its southern neighbour to curb illegal migration flows from Central America to the United States. Under the deal, Mexico will deploy its National Guard throughout the country and, especially, to its southern border and work to dismantle human smuggling. The United States will also return asylum seekers, crossing its southern border, to Mexico where they will wait for decisions in their cases.

The migration deal came just days before new US tariffs on imports from Mexico were supposed to come into force. Trump previously also threatened that the 5 percent duties would go up to 25 percent by October unless the US southern neighbour alleviated the illegal immigration crisis. The countries subsequently engaged in talks to resolve their tensions.

