Trump orders Pentagon to take steps to expand US production of small drones

11 June 2019 08:47 (UTC+04:00)

The US Defence Department has been tasked with expanding production of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) or drones, President Donald Trump wrote in letters to the chairs of the House Committee on Financial Services and the Senate Committee on Banking, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

"The Department of Defense will take actions to develop and purchase equipment and materials needed for creating, maintaining, protecting, and expanding production capability for small unmanned aerial systems," Trump wrote in the letters on Monday.

Trump also issued a presidential determination that domestic production of UAS was essential for the US national defense.

Without Presidential action, Trump added, the US drone industry cannot reasonably be expected to provide the production capability adequately and in a timely manner.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo to visit Japan, S.Korea on denuclearization in late June
US 06:31
Turkish F-35 pilots grounded at Arizona air base, Pentagon says
Turkey 03:38
Pompeo says tariff threat remains if Mexico fails on immigration commitments
US 02:13
Pentagon gets 8.8% discount in $34 billion F-35 jet deal
US 00:03
One dead after helicopter crash lands on roof of midtown Manhattan building
US 10 June 23:25
Trump threatens more tariffs on Mexico over part of immigration deal
Other News 10 June 16:45
Latest
Heavy rain leaves 7 dead, 1 missing in south China province
China 08:13
Saudi Arabia repels 2 drones launched by Houthi rebels at military air base in south
Arab World 07:35
Turkey reveals volume of crude oil imports from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 07:00
Pompeo to visit Japan, S.Korea on denuclearization in late June
US 06:31
North Korean leader’s murdered half brother was CIA informant
Other News 05:53
Nearly 1,400 People Died From Ebola Outbreak in DRC Over 1 Year - Health Ministry
Other News 05:11
UN chief condemns deadly attack in central Mali
Other News 04:26
Turkish F-35 pilots grounded at Arizona air base, Pentagon says
Turkey 03:38
10 politicians join race to succeed May as Britain's prime minister
Europe 02:55