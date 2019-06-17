One person killed, seven injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia

At the moment there is no information about the reason behind the shooting or any arrests made by police. The authorities are actively investigating the attack, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to KYW-TV, at least four teenagers and four adults were shot during a graduation party in Southwest Philadelphia. One of the victims was pronounced dead after succumbing to the wounds sustained.

The tragic incident comes hot on the heels of a wave of violence in the city, with 26 people being shot, 4 fatally, over the weekend.

