One person killed, seven injured in mass shooting in Philadelphia

17 June 2019 08:50 (UTC+04:00)

At the moment there is no information about the reason behind the shooting or any arrests made by police. The authorities are actively investigating the attack, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to KYW-TV, at least four teenagers and four adults were shot during a graduation party in Southwest Philadelphia. One of the victims was pronounced dead after succumbing to the wounds sustained.

The tragic incident comes hot on the heels of a wave of violence in the city, with 26 people being shot, 4 fatally, over the weekend.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump thanks Netanyahu for naming new settlement in Golan Heights after him
US 03:52
Turkey brushes off attempts to influence its foreign policy amid S-400 row with US
Turkey 02:11
Pompeo says U.S. does not want war with Iran; pushes for international response
US 16 June 22:57
Israel to attend U.S.-led Palestinian conference
Israel 16 June 22:22
Trump refutes media reports about increased number of US cyberattacks on Russia
US 16 June 07:30
India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 U.S. goods from Sunday
Other News 16 June 03:36
Latest
Turkmenistan to launch plant for production of gasoline from natural gas
Oil&Gas 10:11
Official rate: prices of 20 foreign currencies increase in Iran
Business 09:55
Azerbaijani company to invest in Jolfa-Aslan Duz Railway project in Iran
Business 09:46
Turkmenistan allocating land to private ownership
Economy 09:36
Google appoints Stanley Chen to head Greater China sales, operations
Other News 09:27
Tourist flow from Azerbaijan to Mexico over two years increases by 20% - envoy
Society 09:25
SCO countries want to increase share of national currencies in mutual settlements
Finance 09:08
Bus crashes in Venezuela leaving 16 people dead
World 08:35
5.2-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
Other News 08:08