Trump says U.S. agency will begin removing millions of illegal immigrants

18 June 2019 08:15 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump said on Monday that U.S. authorities would begin next week removing millions of immigrants who are in the United States illegally, Trend reported citing Reuters.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” Trump tweeted, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. “They will be removed as fast as they come in,” he said. He did not offer specifics.

There are an estimated 12 million immigrants who are in the United States illegally, mainly from Mexico and Central America.

Under a deal reached earlier this month, Mexico has agreed to take Central American immigrants seeking asylum in the United States until their cases are heard in U.S. courts.

The agreement, which included Mexico pledging to deploy National Guard troops to stop Central American immigrants from reaching the U.S. border, averted a Trump threat to hit Mexican imports with tariffs.

Trump also said in the tweet that Guatemala “is getting ready to sign a Safe-Third Agreement.”

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence suggested last week that Guatemala could receive asylum seekers from its neighbors as a so-called safe third country.

Details of the plan have not been made public, and Guatemala has not publicly confirmed talks that the U.S. State Department said were taking place in Guatemala on Friday.

U.S. rights group Human Rights First said, however, it was “simply ludicrous” for the United States to assert that Guatemala was capable of protecting refugees, when its own citizens are fleeing violence.

Mexico has agreed that if its measures to stem the flow of migrants are unsuccessful, it will discuss signing a safe third country agreement with the United States.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mexico could beat U.S. in trade war, but would be a 'pyrrhic' victory: president
Other News 05:54
Reuters: U.S. preparing to send more troops to Middle East
US 02:23
Iran announces uncovered US spy cybernetwork
Politics 17 June 22:22
Trump thanks Netanyahu for naming new settlement in Golan Heights after him
US 17 June 03:52
Mexican police stop trucks transporting 791 migrants
Other News 17 June 00:30
Mexico detains nearly 800 undocumented migrants in four trucks
Other News 16 June 20:41
Latest
Turkmen state concern opens tender for repair of gas turbine engines
Tenders 08:59
Whatsapp messages may help locate tourist missing in Australia
Other News 08:54
Saudi air defence intercepts two Houthi drones
Arab World 07:39
When will Serbia get chance to access Azerbaijani gas?
Oil&Gas 07:00
New Zealand man sentenced to 21 months in prison for sharing mosque killings video online
Other News 06:27
Mexico could beat U.S. in trade war, but would be a 'pyrrhic' victory: president
Other News 05:54
Death toll rises to 11 in SW China earthquake
China 05:13
Two seriously injured in Toronto Raptors victory parade shooting: police
Other News 04:25
Over 2 mln Somalis to be in food crisis by July: UN agency warns
Other News 03:42