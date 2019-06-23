Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits California - USGS

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck just several kilometres from the small community of Petrolia, located over 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the city of San Francisco, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

A 5.6-magnitude tremor was registered in Humboldt County in northern California late Saturday, the US Geological Survey reported, adding that the estimated depth of the earthquake was 9.4 km (5.8 miles).

At the moment, there is no official information about damage or casualties in the region.

