Pompeo discusses ensuring stability of energy markets with Saudi king and crown prince

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held discussions on Monday with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on ensuring stability in energy markets and freedom of navigation, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador designate to Washington said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Productive discussions ... reinforcing the importance of our strategic ties, stressing the need to deter aggressive behavior in our region, promoting freedom of navigation and ensuring stability of energy markets,” Ambassador designate Reema Bandar Al-Saud said on Twitter.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news