Pompeo discusses ensuring stability of energy markets with Saudi king and crown prince

25 June 2019 05:45 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held discussions on Monday with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on ensuring stability in energy markets and freedom of navigation, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador designate to Washington said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Productive discussions ... reinforcing the importance of our strategic ties, stressing the need to deter aggressive behavior in our region, promoting freedom of navigation and ensuring stability of energy markets,” Ambassador designate Reema Bandar Al-Saud said on Twitter.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bernie Sanders calls for canceling $1.6 trillion in student loan debt
US 05:09
Iran's Zarif says 'B-Team' wants war, not diplomacy, with Tehran
Politics 04:17
Trump puts sanctions on Iranian supreme leader, other top officials
US 03:11
U.S. does not respect international law, atmosphere not right for talks: Iran's U.N. envoy
Politics 01:41
North Korea's Kim not ready to denuclearize: U.S. intelligence agency chief
US 01:05
Official: Iran to firmly take second step within JCPOA
Nuclear Program 24 June 17:51
Latest
Bernie Sanders calls for canceling $1.6 trillion in student loan debt
US 05:09
Brazil's Bolsonaro to meet China's Xi for first time at G20
World 04:35
Iran's Zarif says 'B-Team' wants war, not diplomacy, with Tehran
Politics 04:17
Trump puts sanctions on Iranian supreme leader, other top officials
US 03:11
US navy carriers getting upgraded precision landing systems
US 02:33
President of Kazakhstan holds session of emergency response center in Turkestan region
Kazakhstan 02:03
U.S. does not respect international law, atmosphere not right for talks: Iran's U.N. envoy
Politics 01:41
North Korea's Kim not ready to denuclearize: U.S. intelligence agency chief
US 01:05
Armenia’s Jewish problem
Israel 00:06