Trump: U.S., Guatemala close to a safe third country deal on migrants

27 June 2019 03:41 (UTC+04:00)

The United States and Guatemala are close to reaching a safe third country agreement as part of an effort to curb U.S-bound migrants, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, offering no details about when such a deal might be finalized, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Trump, who made the remarks at a gathering of religious conservatives in Washington, had said last week that a pact was close, but Guatemala’s interior minister said the Central American nation had made no commitment yet.

The U.S. Homeland Security Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If Guatemala accepted such an agreement, it would be obliged to process asylum claims from migrants who entered its territory first while en route to another country. That could apply to U.S.-bound Honduran or Salvadoran migrants passing through Guatemala.

Neighboring Mexico has so far refused to take on the safe third country role despite pressure from Washington to do more to stem migration across its southern border with Guatemala.

A surge in migrant families seeking asylum, mostly from Central America, has overwhelmed U.S. border facilities.

Cracking down on immigration has been a priority for Trump, but he has proven unable to push most of his programs through the U.S. Congress.

Trump moved earlier this month to cut U.S. aid to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras over migration, although he said last week that Guatemala “is much different than it was under past administrations.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US unlikely to introduce sanctions against Turkey in relation to S-400 deal, says Erdogan
Turkey 00:06
U.S. Treasury Secretary says U.S., China were close to trade deal: CNBC
US 26 June 21:11
No sign of progress at NATO in U.S.-Turkey dispute over Russian defenses
Turkey 26 June 19:56
Trump says 'not talking boots on the ground' if action taken against Iran
US 26 June 19:27
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of United States of America to Azerbaijan Republic pays official visit to ANAMA HQ (PHOTO)
Politics 26 June 09:14
Baghdad will not allow US to use Iraqi Territory for Attack on Iran - Iraqi President
Arab World 26 June 07:55
Latest
Israeli startup NeuroBlade raises $23 million to develop AI chip
Israel 04:24
Azerbaijani boxer reaches semifinal at 2nd European Games
Society 03:05
United Airlines extends 737 MAX cancellations until Sept. 3
US 03:02
Vienna 'gas explosion': 12 injured - two seriously - after blast blows hole in building
Europe 02:29
FAA identifies new risk on Boeing 737 MAX
Other News 01:59
Croatia’s Foreign Minister Pejcinovic Buric elected new Council of Europe chief
Europe 01:23
Putin appoints Makhmud-Ali Kalimatov Acting Head of Ingushetia
Russia 00:52
US unlikely to introduce sanctions against Turkey in relation to S-400 deal, says Erdogan
Turkey 00:06
PACE approves resolution on restoring full powers of Russian delegation
Russia 26 June 23:25