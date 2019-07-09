Pompeo launches commission to study human rights role

9 July 2019 02:20 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday launched a panel to re-examine the role of human rights in U.S. foreign policy, drawing criticism from lawmakers and activists who said it was an attempt to minimize abortion and gay rights, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Pompeo named Harvard Law School professor Mary Ann Glendon, a former U.S. ambassador to the Vatican, to head the Commission on Unalienable Rights.

Pompeo, who did not take questions from reporters, said international institutions built to protect human rights had drifted from their mission.

“As human rights claims have proliferated, some claims have come into tension with one another provoking questions and clashes about which rights are entitled to gain respect,” he said.

“The time is right for an informed review of the role of human rights in American foreign policy.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil rises on Iran's new nuclear threats
Oil&Gas 8 July 21:35
Ambassador: Fact of meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian foreign ministers in Washington positive
Politics 8 July 12:36
Leak of ambassador's memos about Trump could harm UK-U.S. relations: British minister
World 8 July 11:56
General Electric, Grupo Cobra to modernize HPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 8 July 10:59
In jab at U.S., China vice president says world cannot shut China out
China 8 July 09:50
U.S.-led airstrike kills 3 IS militants in northern Iraq
World 8 July 05:16
Latest
Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Yemeni Houthi drone launched at kingdom
Arab World 01:36
Trump, Macron discuss Iran's nuclear program: White House
World 00:53
Leyla Aliyeva attends inauguration of another yard redeveloped under “Bizim həyət” project (PHOTO)
Society 00:30
Mexican officials find 51 migrants in truck using giant X-ray
Other News 8 July 23:48
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with children undergoing treatment at medical centers in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 8 July 23:10
Iranian president orders to start implementing free trade zone agreement with EAEU
Iran 8 July 22:00
Oil rises on Iran's new nuclear threats
Oil&Gas 8 July 21:35
Azerbaijani juice producer plans to expand list of export destinations
Economy 8 July 20:52
Azerbaijani Central Bank to auction short-term notes
Finance 8 July 20:02