Trump: U.S. will hit $300 billion worth of Chinese goods with 10% tariff

1 August 2019 23:29 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1, as talks aimed at easing tensions between the world’s two largest economies continue, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%,” Trump tweeted.

In a string of tweets, Trump also faulted China for not following through on promises to buy more American agricultural products and personally criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping for failing to do more to stem sales of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

U.S. stock prices fell after Trump's announcement, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI falling into negative territory.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended two days of talks in Shanghai on Wednesday with little sign of progress, although both countries described the negotiations as constructive. Another round of meetings between the negotiators has been scheduled for September.

The United States and China have been locked in a trade war marked by tit-for-tat tariffs since last year. The tensions have disrupted global supply chains and roiled financial markets.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China, EU agree to safeguard Iran nuclear deal
China 21:16
Conciliatory tone as top diplomats from United States and China meet
Other News 16:11
Taiwan rebukes China for tourism ban amid rising tension
Other News 12:53
Uzbekistan may start production of world’s most expensive berries
Economy 11:26
Trump offers Putin help with Siberian wildfires
World 05:22
Turkmen state oil concern using drilling rig manufactured by China
Oil&Gas 31 July 17:12
Latest
Syria declares cease-fire in Idlib province
Arab World 22:58
At least four killed by gunfire in Sudan protest: opposition medics
Other News 22:24
English town evacuated after water cascades through damaged dam
Europe 21:47
China, EU agree to safeguard Iran nuclear deal
China 21:16
Azerbaijani snipers carry out adjustment fire from weapon in preparation for "Sniper Frontier" int’l contest
Politics 20:54
Public beaches project launched in Baku on Leyla Aliyeva's initiative (PHOTO)
Society 20:51
Azerbaijani president allocates funding for construction of road in Agdash
Politics 20:51
Average monthly salary up in Baku
Society 20:51
Ranking of Azerbaijani banks’ profit in January-June
Finance 20:49