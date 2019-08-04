At least 9 injured in 2 separate shootings in Chicago

At least nine people have been injured in two separate shootings in the US city of Chicago, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The first incident took place in Douglas Park on the West Side area when an unknown gunman opened fire from a black Chevrolet Camaro, the Chicago Sun-Times newspaper reported.

Hours later, two people were injured in a separate shooting a few blocks away.

Police are currently investigating the cases.

The incidents come amid the deadly shootings in the states of Ohio and Texas. Over 20 people were killed and 26 more injured after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in the city of El Paso, Texas, on Saturday evening. Hours later, another gunman attacked people in the city of Dayton, Ohio, killing nine and injuring at least 26 others.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news