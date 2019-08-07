Trump says he wants to strengthen gun background checks

7 August 2019 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he wanted to strengthen background checks for gun purchases, a policy response to two recent mass shootings that was notably absent from proposals he put before the American people in televised remarks on Monday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Trump made the remarks at the White House as he prepared to leave for Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, where two shootings over the weekend killed 31 people.

Speaking to reporters, Trump rejected criticism that his rhetoric has helped fuel division and stoke violence. He said there was no political appetite to ban assault rifles, as many Democrats would like.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump says Federal Reserve 'too proud to admit mistakes'
Other News 17:45
Former bank manager of Armenian origin admits to aiding money laundering scam in US
Armenia 17:13
Trump still wants trade deal with China: adviser
Other News 6 August 17:47
Trump, without evidence, accuses Google of 'very illegal' action ahead of election
Other News 6 August 17:15
Trump says U.S. economy 'in a very strong position'
US 6 August 16:50
Erdogan: US should behave as befits an ally
Turkey 6 August 16:04
Latest
Turkey, US agree to create security zone in northern Syria
Turkey 18:26
Georgia to implement blueberry plantation project
Economy 18:22
Investments in Iran’s West Azerbaijan up by 209%
Economy 18:09
Georgian Adjara expects 80% increase in hazelnut crop
Economy 18:05
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy spare parts
Tenders 18:01
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank's notes exceeds supply
Finance 18:00
Turan Drilling & Engineering launches operations within contract with BP
Oil&Gas 17:57
Major Kazakh company to increase fertilizers manufacturing (Exclusive)
Economy 17:55
Iran's Wagon Pars Company to produce 10 locomotives
Economy 17:49