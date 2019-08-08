Equinor's power and gas trading unit expands to the United States

8 August 2019 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

Danske Commodities, a power and gas trading firm owned by oil major Equinor (EQNR.OL), has expanded its operations to the United States, completing its first trade on the PJM wholesale power market, it said on Thursday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The trade, which Danske Commodities called a milestone, extended the company’s reach to 39 countries and was part of a strategy to expand globally, adding to the European and Australian markets that the firm is currently active in.

“The price drivers are very similar to those in our current core markets, and that also applies to risk and return characteristics, so there is a good fit with our business model and capabilities,” Danske’s Chief Executive Helle Oestergaard Kristiansen said.

The firm did not disclose the size of the initial trade.

Danske has taken over Equinor’s third-party gas trading, downstream gas storage positions and power trading activities including certificates trading as well as balancing and optimization of Equinor’s growing portfolio of renewable assets.

PJM is the largest wholesale power market in the United States and is covering 13 states in the Eastern Interconnection, Danske added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
More Hong Kong protests planned as U.S. raises travel warning
Other News 12:25
US Official: Oversight of China-Israel deals will help grow US-Israel ties
Israel 09:50
Pompeo, Saudi Crown Prince discuss need to boost maritime security in region
US 08:24
Trump visits El Paso in light of walmart massacre amid some protests
US 07:52
2 killed in small plane crash in U.S. California
US 04:24
Despite missile tests, Pompeo hopeful North Korea talks will resume in weeks
US 7 August 23:03
Latest
Volume of passenger air transportation in Turkey decreases in January-July
Turkey 12:36
Net sales of Petkim up by 40%
Oil&Gas 12:33
More Hong Kong protests planned as U.S. raises travel warning
Other News 12:25
Uzbekistan intends to use Turkish experience in tax administration
Finance 12:24
FM: Iran welcomes agreement with neighboring countries
Iran 12:24
Turkey building its largest national park
Turkey 12:21
Nearly $15M allocated for animal husbandry development in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:21
EU helps Ukraine develop Georgian market
Economy 12:16
Number of flights down in Turkey
Turkey 12:13