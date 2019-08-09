Trump says North Korea's Kim sent 'very beautiful letter'; new meeting possible

President Donald Trump said on Friday he had just received a “very beautiful letter” from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and added that he could have another meeting with him, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Speaking to reporters, Trump did not say when such a meeting might take place. North Korea has been testing missiles despite a June 30 meeting between Trump and Kim at which the two agreed to revive stalled working-level talks, which have yet to resume.

Trump told reporters at the White House the letter was hand-delivered on Thursday, but did not say who delivered it.

“It was a very positive letter,” he said. “I think we’ll have another meeting. He really wrote a beautiful, three-page - I mean great from top to bottom - a really beautiful letter.”

Trump and Kim have met three times since last year to discuss ways to resolve a crisis over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, but progress has been scant on Washington’s aim of getting the North Korea leader to give up his weapons.

Trump said Kim had said he was “not happy” about the missile tests, which the North Korean leader has said were a response to U.S.-South Korean military drills being held this month. Trump said he himself had “never been a fan” of the war games.

“You know why? I don’t like paying for it. We should be reimbursed for it and I have told that to South Korea.

“But I said, ‘do this,’ because this is a big test; this was a turnover of various areas to South Korea. I like that, because that’s what should happen.”

