Pompeo hails U.S.-Turkey talks over Syria issues

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday commended recent talks between Washington and Ankara over the security of northeastern Syria, saying "important progress" has been made, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Pleased that talks between the U.S. & Turkey led to important progress towards establishing a sustainable security mechanism to address our shared security concerns in Northeast #Syria," Pompeo said in a tweet.

"Establishing a safe zone would be a big step towards achieving peace & security," the U.S. top diplomat added.

On Wednesday, Turkey and the United States agreed to establish a joint operation center in Turkey to coordinate and manage a planned safe zone in northeastern Syria.

