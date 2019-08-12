Fire at U.S. day care center kills five children

12 August 2019 03:28 (UTC+04:00)

A fire at a day care center in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania killed at least five children on Sunday, according to local authorities, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fire was reported early Sunday at a day care center in Erie, a lakeside town in northern Pennsylvania. According to Erie fire chief Guy Santone, multiple people were trapped inside the three-storey single family house, which abruptly caught fire, a witness said.

Santone said the victims ranged from eight months to seven years in age.

The owner of the day care center, an adult female, was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The day care center was certified by local authorities until March 2020, local media the Erie Times-News reported.

Erie has a population of about 100,000 and is the fourth largest city in the state.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. President Trump asked Japan PM to buy farm products
Other News 13 August 15:26
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles intends to manufacture cars in Uzbekistan
Economy 13 August 11:18
Trump considering North Korea envoy as next ambassador to Russia: source
US 13 August 08:29
Brazil prosecutors seek to bar Bolsonaro's son as envoy to U.S.
Other News 13 August 08:18
U.S. courts Brexit Britain with trade deal talk
Europe 12 August 22:07
New Trump rule would target legal immigrants who get public assistance
US 12 August 20:13
Latest
U.S. FTC chief says regulator is prepared to break up big tech firms: Bloomberg
World 04:00
Honda says it will stop making autos in Argentina in 2020
World 03:18
Google, Facebook, Amazon to testify in U.S. against French digital tax
World 02:56
Google's jobs search draws antitrust complaints from rivals
World 02:10
Tech leads Wall Street higher as tariff delay sparks rally
World 01:55
Ryanair's Irish pilots agree to talks as strike looms
World 01:36
Facebook paid contractors to transcribe users' audio: Bloomberg
World 00:59
Clashes at Hong Kong airport after flights halted
World 00:41
Dollar, yuan jump after U.S. makes trade concessions to China
World 13 August 23:55