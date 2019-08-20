Pentagon confirms death of U.S. soldier in Saudi Arabia

20 August 2019 04:29 (UTC+04:00)

The Pentagon confirmed on Monday that one U.S. soldier died in a non-combat related incident in Saudi Arabia, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The soldier, who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, died on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as a result of wounds sustained by a non-combat related incident, said the U.S. Defense Department in a statement.

The incident is currently under investigation, the statement added.

Operation Inherent Resolve is the U.S. military's operational name for military actions against the Islamic State extremist militant group in Iraq and Syria.

