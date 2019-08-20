Trump, UK's Johnson discuss Brexit, economic issues in call

20 August 2019 05:15 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Brexit and a U.S.-Britain free trade deal during a phone call on Monday ahead of a Group of Seven summit in France this weekend, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Great discussion with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson today. We talked about Brexit and how we can move rapidly on a US-UK free trade deal. I look forward to meeting with Boris this weekend, at the @G7, in France!” Trump said in a post on Twitter.

A spokesman for Johnson’s office said the two leaders “discussed economic issues and our trading relationship, and the Prime Minister updated the President on Brexit. The leaders looked forward to seeing each other at the Summit this weekend.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pentagon confirms death of U.S. soldier in Saudi Arabia
US 04:29
Two US Navy Blue Angels collide during Diamond 360 maneuver
US 03:54
UK PM Johnson to deliver Brexit message to Macron, Merkel
Other News 19 August 16:28
Explosions in Afghanistan wound dozens on Independence Day
Other News 19 August 13:06
UK parliament must reconvene immediately for Brexit: Labour's McDonnell
Other News 19 August 11:44
Malaysian PM urges Britain to 'break with Europe' on palm oil
Other News 19 August 09:52
Latest
Pentagon confirms death of U.S. soldier in Saudi Arabia
US 04:29
Two US Navy Blue Angels collide during Diamond 360 maneuver
US 03:54
Air India flight makes emergency landing after mid-air fire
Other News 03:05
At least 8 killed in bus crash in northern Laos
Other News 02:17
Putin, Macron finish 2.5-hour official part of talks
Russia 01:29
Saudi-led coalition strikes military targets in Houthi-controlled Sanaa
Arab World 00:56
South Sudan president replaces foreign minister
Other News 00:13
Gran Canaria wildfire causes 8,000 people to be evacuated
Europe 19 August 23:28
Putin calls on Europe to seek common goals
Russia 19 August 22:49