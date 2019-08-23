Homes, college evacuated as wildfire erupts in Northern California

23 August 2019 08:39 (UTC+04:00)

A fast-moving wildfire that broke out on Thursday on the outskirts of a National Forest in Northern California has prompted the evacuation of a community college, a major highway and some residents, officials said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The Mountain Fire, which erupted about noon PDT just north of the town of Bella Vista in Shasta County, had raced across some 600 acres (240 hectares) within a few hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said on its incident website.

Photos of the blaze posted on Twitter by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office showed thick black and gray smoke billowing into the area over a highway near the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. There was no containment of the flames.

“Jones Valley and Bella Vista area residents! This situation is very fluid and rapidly changing, if you do not see your road listed but feel you are in danger YOU MAY EVACUATE to Shasta College Gymnasium,” the sheriff’s department said in a separate tweet.

The Shasta College campus was closed along with Highway 299 and about a dozen smaller roads. Residents of small communities in the path of the flames were told to evacuate or be prepared to flee on short notice.

California was hit by some of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in a century last year and state officials have warned this year’s fire season could be similarly intense.

The Camp Fire, which broke out in Butte County in November and overran the town of Paradise, killed 89 people and left thousands of others homeless. State fire investigators determined that the Camp Fire was sparked by Pacific Gas & Electric Co transmission lines.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes California
US 05:06
U.S. state secretary visits Ottawa before G7 summit
US 04:15
White House backs off plan to cut foreign aid: source
US 01:26
Bolsonaro says Brazil lacks resources to fight Amazon fires
Other News 22 August 22:59
Turkmenistan, US mull political issues
Turkmenistan 22 August 13:40
US sees 54.4% increase in oil &gas industry merger and acquisition deals
Oil&Gas 22 August 12:53
Latest
China's coal demand to peak around 2025, global usage to follow
China 09:25
EU set to halt imports of Canadian cherries, other fruits: document
Europe 08:52
Myanmar military rescues 28 foreigners
Other News 08:23
Pankin: BSTDB expanding financing in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:00
Stockholm believes Tehran may release Stena Impero tanker in near future
World 07:17
Forests essential for world's health: UN spokesman
Other News 06:43
Five dead, dozens injured in stampede outside Algiers rap concert
Other News 05:59
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes California
US 05:06
U.S. state secretary visits Ottawa before G7 summit
US 04:15