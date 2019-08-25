Trump says Putin may attend next G7 summit in US

25 August 2019 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin might attend the next G7 summit in the United States in 2020, Trend reports citing TASS.

The US president made this statement ahead of his meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the G7 summit that is running in the French resort city of Biarritz, the news agency said.

According to Bloomberg, Trump said it is "certainly possible" that Putin is invited to the next G7 summit.

Meanwhile, the news agency Reuters reported that the US president confirmed the media reports that the G7 leaders had discussed Russia’s possible return to the club of the world’s leading industrialized nations. Trump noted, however, he did not know whether Russia would finally return to the Group of Seven nations.

