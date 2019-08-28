Facebook tightens rules for U.S. political advertisers ahead of 2020 election

28 August 2019 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Facebook Inc is tightening its political ad rules in the United States, it said on Wednesday, requiring new disclosures for its site and photo-sharing platform Instagram ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The social media giant is introducing a “confirmed organization” label for U.S. political advertisers who show government-issued credentials to demonstrate their legitimacy.

All advertisers running ads on politics or social issues will also have to post their contact information, even if they are not seeking the official label.

Advertisers must comply by mid-October or risk having their ads cut off.

Under scrutiny from regulators since Russia used social media platforms to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Facebook has been rolling out ad transparency tools country by country since last year.

Since May 2018, Facebook has required political advertisers in the United States to put a “paid for by” disclaimer on their ads. But the company said some had used misleading disclaimers or tried to register as organizations which did not exist.

“In 2018 we did see evidence of misuse in these disclaimers and so this is our effort to strengthen the process,” said Sarah Schiff, product manager at Facebook.

Last year, Vice News journalists managed to place ads on behalf of figures and groups including U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and “Islamic State.” Just last week, Facebook banned conservative news outlet The Epoch Times from advertising on the platform after it used different pages to push pro-Trump ads.

Paid Facebook ads have become a major tool for political campaigns and other organizations to target voters.

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has spent about $9.6 million this year on ads on the site, making him the top spender among 2020 candidates, according to Bully Pulpit Interactive, a Democratic firm that tracks digital ad spending.

Last year, Facebook began requiring political advertisers to submit a U.S. mailing address and identity document. Under the new rules, they will also have to supply a phone number, business email and website.

To get a “confirmed organization” label, advertisers must submit a Federal Election Commission ID number, tax-registered organization ID number, or government website domain matching an official email.

Facebook has continuously revamped its policies around political advertising, which differ by country.

In 2018, it launched an online library of political ads, although the database has been criticized by researchers for being poorly maintained and failing to provide useful ad targeting information.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. threat to French wine receding, but not lifted
Other News 27 August 13:11
Rouhani: No positive changes as long as sanctions continue
Iran 27 August 10:46
China's July industrial profits swing to growth but outlook clouded
China 27 August 10:21
Trump leaves Iran diplomacy door open after Macron's Zarif gambit
Other News 26 August 15:18
Trump, asked if could delay China tariffs, says: 'Anything is possible'
Other News 26 August 14:58
China says it will take 'more steps' to protect interests if U.S. enacts tariffs
Other News 26 August 14:26
Latest
Iran discloses volume of goods exported through border checkpoint in Bilasuvar district
Economy 15:42
Iran exports 2,000 tons of trout
Economy 15:39
Turkmenistan implementing preventive work on gas pipelines
Oil&Gas 15:36
Petrofac expects CAPEX to rise as of 2019
Oil&Gas 15:33
French entrepreneurs express interest in doing business in Georgia
Economy 15:32
European Commission hopes to finalize agreement with Azerbaijan in next 2 months
Politics 15:28
Ministry of Transport: Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-China corridor to increase export of Uzbek goods to China (Exclusive)
Economy 15:24
EU Commission urges Britain to present Brexit proposal soon
Other News 15:19
Volume of interest payments on mortgage bonds to reach 3% in Azerbaijan
Finance 15:17