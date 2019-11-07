Trump confirms meeting with Erdogan on November 13

7 November 2019 06:02 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday he had a "very good call" with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and was looking forward to meet him in Washington on November 13.

"Just had a very good call with President Erdogan of Turkey. He informed me that they have captured numerous ISIS fighters that were reported to have escaped during the conflict - including a wife and sister of terrorist killer [Abu Bakr] al Baghdadi," Trump said in a Twitter post.

"Also talked about their Border with Syria, the eradication of terrorism, the ending of hostilities with the Kurds, and many other topics. Look forward to seeing President Erdogan next Wednesday, November 13th at the WhiteHouse," he added.

